Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.45-$4.75 EPS.

Haemonetics Trading Up 3.5 %

Haemonetics stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,513. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

