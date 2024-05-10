Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.26. 85,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,020. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

