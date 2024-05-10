Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of GPI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.26. 85,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,020. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.70.
In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
