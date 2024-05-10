Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 1,346,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,925. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

