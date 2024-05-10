Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Grindr updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

GRND stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 489,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRND shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

