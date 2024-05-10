Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BAR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 398,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,720. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.