Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.5 million-$244.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 219,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

