GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd Acquires 114,178 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 114,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $202,095.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at $54,029,765.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Colonial House Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 163,250 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $295,482.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 533,009 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $943,425.93.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $4,100,406.22.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,291. The stock has a market cap of $443.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,961 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

