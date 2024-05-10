Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 184,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,888,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,662,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 407,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

