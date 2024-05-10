Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.53

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 4042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $958.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

