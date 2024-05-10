GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues Earnings Results

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

GoHealth Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 25,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

