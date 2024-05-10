Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 14,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
