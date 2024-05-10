Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 14,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.