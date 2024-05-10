Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GPN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.31. 247,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,993. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

