Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,677,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,958,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

