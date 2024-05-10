George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 5,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$190.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.91. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$194.02.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 11.8758003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

