Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 19,737 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Barnes Group worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 84,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Barnes Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 314,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $38.29. 35,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 426.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

