GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,370,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,963,000 after buying an additional 253,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,364,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,358,000 after purchasing an additional 233,637 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. 47,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,902. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

