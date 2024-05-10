FY2024 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $44.63 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,860. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 291,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

