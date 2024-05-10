FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Enerflex Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Enerflex stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$862.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

