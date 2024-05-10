Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 14,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $98,745.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,082,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,424,862.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $201,306.60.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,278. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter worth $396,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

