FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) CEO Steven Henry Gunby Sells 28,440 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,703. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

