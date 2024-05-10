Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.88. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 92,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

