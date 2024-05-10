Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s current price.
FLUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flux Power stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Flux Power worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
