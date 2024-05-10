Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 418,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 184,143 shares.The stock last traded at $205.13 and had previously closed at $204.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13,302.50.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

