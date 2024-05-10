FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. FIGS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. 8,559,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $915.81 million, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

