Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%.
Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance
NYSE:FIHL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53.
Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 2.10%.
Fidelis Insurance Company Profile
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.
