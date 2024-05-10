Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 804,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIHL

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.