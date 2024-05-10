F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 137,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,534. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.