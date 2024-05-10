ETF Store Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ETF Store Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 346,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,448,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

