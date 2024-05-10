ETF Store Inc. Purchases 496 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. 52,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,830. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

