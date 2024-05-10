ETF Store Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. 1,779,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

