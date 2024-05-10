ETF Store Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

SCHV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

