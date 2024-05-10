ETF Store Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,030. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

