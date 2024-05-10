ETF Store Inc. Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.9% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,286 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,403,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

