ETF Store Inc. Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,998,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,615,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,117,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 4,673,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.