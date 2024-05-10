ETF Store Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 605,712 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

