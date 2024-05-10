ETF Store Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. 445,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,493. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

