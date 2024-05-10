ETF Store Inc. Acquires Shares of 968 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.40. 1,289,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,923. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.71 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

