Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Lyle Braaten Sells 1,208 Shares

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52.

ERO stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.43. 371,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.08.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

