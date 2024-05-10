Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.11.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.