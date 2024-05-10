Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.1 million.
ENV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 497,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Envestnet news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
