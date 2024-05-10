Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Enfusion Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENFN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

