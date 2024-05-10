Energi (NRG) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $584,905.22 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00055643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,746,066 coins and its circulating supply is 76,745,087 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.