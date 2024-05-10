Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $214,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 787 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.