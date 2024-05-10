Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $258,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

