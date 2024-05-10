Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a growth of 4,529.6% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Empiric Student Property Stock Performance
Shares of Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
About Empiric Student Property
