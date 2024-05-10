Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.050-7.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.8 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.500 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

EA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $134.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

