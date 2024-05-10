Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Up 9.6%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 1,425,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,063,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $23,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

