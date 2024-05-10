Douglas S. Sharp Sells 5,212 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.