DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $12.41. DNOW shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 302,293 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 101.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

