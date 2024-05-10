Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $76.47

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.47, but opened at $72.13. Diodes shares last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 84,368 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Diodes Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $825,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,199.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,866,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,701,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

